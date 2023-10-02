ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

USPI-anchored ASC, medical office building acquired

A Fredericksburg, Va.-based ASC and medical office building anchored by United Surgical Partners International affiliate Surgi-Center of Central Virginia has been sold, according to an Oct. 2 report from Commercial Property Executive

The two-story facility, which has floor plates ranging from 18,200 to 20,586 square feet, was acquired by Flagship Healthcare Properties. 

The building is 96 percent occupied, with other tenants including HCA Virginia-Richmond Multi-Specialty, Fredericksburg Foot & Ankle Center and Allergy & Asthma Center of Fredericksburg.

