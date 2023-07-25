Meet the forces battling for ASC market share

While the ASC industry is largely fragmented, five major groups control a solid chunk of the market share, according to the VMG Health's "2023 Healthcare M&A Report."

Here is what to know about the five biggest groups in the ASC industry:

Tenet

Tenet Healthcare, parent company of ASC chain United Surgical Partners International, is leading the charge in acquiring ASC market share. The health system's ASC portfolio includes more than 445 centers and 24 surgical hospitals — with 7.3 percent of total market share.

USPI is the largest ASC chain in the country and employs more than 11,000 physicians, including 6,000 physician partners.

Optum

Optum, parent company of Deerfield, Ill.-based SCA Health, boasts about 320 ASCs and 5.3 percent of ASC market share. After SCA Health rebranded in May, the company began focusing more on physician group acquisitions over ASC acquisitions. Optum is the largest employer of physicians in the country, with a portfolio of 70,000.

AmSurg

AmSurg, which was a part of Envision Healthcare until this year, controls 4.3 percent of the ASC market share. Following Envision's recent filing for bankruptcy, AmSurg plans to buy all of Envision's ASCs for $300 million as a part of a restructuring plan. With 256 centers, the company's portfolio remains a strong force in the ASC market.

HCA Healthcare

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare employs or is affiliated with more than 47,000 physicians and is also ramping up its ASC portfolio. With 2.5 percent of the market share, HCA comprises 2,300 ambulatory care facilities, including more than 150 ASCs, freestanding emergency rooms, urgent care centers and physician clinics

Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, one of the largest ASC chains in the country, spent just under $250 million to acquire ASCs last year, and is planning for more in 2023. With 2.4 percent of the market share, Surgery Partners plans to grow its portfolio of 127 ASCs.