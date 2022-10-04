Kaiser Permanente in the headlines: 5 updates to know

Here are five updates from Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente since Sept. 15:

1. Kaiser Permanente submitted applications for a 260,000-square-foot medical office building with an ASC in Folsom, Calif.

2. Kaiser Permanente and Boston-based Mass General Brigham have made financial commitments to implement "Food is Medicine" programming as part of a federal initiative to help national food insecurity.

3. Kaiser Permanente Ventures is among the investors in a $75 million series C funding round for Kate Farms, which produces plant-based nutrition for tube or oral feeding.

4. Kaiser Permanente and the National Union of Healthcare Workers resumed collective bargaining on behalf of mental health workers who are one month into their strike in California. Both sides ultimately were unable to reach an agreement, however.

5. Kaiser Permanente has been named Fast Company's design company of the year because of Kaiser's redesign of its app and website