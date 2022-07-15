Four recent Florida medical office building deals

Florida is one of the most active states for medical real estate.

Four Florida medical office building transactions in the last 30 days:

1. The Citrus Tower medical office building in Clermont, Fla., was acquired by Flagship Healthcare Trust, an outpatient healthcare real estate investment trust. The property is 20,964 square feet.

2. A medical office building in Brandon, Fla., was sold for $39 million. The building houses an OB-GYN practice that offers pregnancy, gynecology, women's health and cancer services.

3. A medical office building in Plantation, Fla., was sold for $45.5 million. The 101,851-square-foot building is fully leased to the University of Miami Health System and was bought by real estate investment firm Anchor Health Properties.

4. A former movie theater in Kissimmee, Fla., is being converted into a medical office building that will be home to an ASC, a lab and a radiology center. The 19,618-square-foot building will be transformed into a nearly 40,000-square-foot, two-story building. The project is estimated to cost $5 million.