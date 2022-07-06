$39M Florida medical office building sold 

A medical office building in Brandon, Fla., was sold for $39 million, Business Observer Florida reported July 5.
The building houses an OB-GYN practice that offers pregnancy, gynecology, women's health and cancer services.
