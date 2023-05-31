Consolidation in the ASC industry: 3 stats to know 

Although the ASC industry is slowly consolidating, the industry as a whole has remained independent amid increasing healthcare consolidation.

Here are three stats characterizing ASC industry consolidation:

70 percent: The number of ASCs that remain independent, which leaves "room for further consolidation at the individual-facility level," according to a Jan. 26 report from VMG Health.

52. The number of ASCs that went from independent to under partnership by a national operator from 2021 to 2022, according to the same VMG Health report.

One-third: The amount of revenue hospitals are shifting to ASCs, office-based labs and other outpatient sites, according to JLL's "Healthcare and Medical Office Perspective" report.