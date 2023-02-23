Hospitals shifting ⅓ of revenue to ASCs, outpatient sites

A third of hospital revenue is shifting to ASCs, office-based labs and other outpatient sites, according to JLL's "Healthcare and Medical Office Perspective" report.
Here are three more things to know, according to a Feb. 8 news release:
- Outpatient demand for patients older than 55 is expected to grow 16.9 percent by 2025, 4.3 percent higher than the general population.
- Inpatient discharge declines, health system competition in high-growth markets and innovative technologies are fueling the migration to ambulatory settings, the report said.
- Austin, Texas; Phoenix; Raleigh, N.C.; Las Vegas; and Jacksonville, Fla., were named the top five growth markets for outpatient volume.