Breaking down CMS' proposals for 2021 & more — 11 ASC industry notes

Here are 11 updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

CMS released its Medicare Physician Fee Schedule proposed rule for 2021 Aug. 3, including several drastic cuts to payment rates for both general and specialty surgeons. Read more.

CMS proposed adding 11 procedure codes to the ASC-payable list, including total hip replacement, according to ASCA. Read more.

CMS released its proposed hospital outpatient payment rule for 2021 that would increase ASC reimbursement rates about 2.6 percent. Read more.

CMS proposed removing some provisions in the expansion exception process for physician-owned hospitals that serve high numbers of Medicaid inpatients. Read more.

Nashville, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners posted a 15.9 percent decrease in revenue for the second quarter of 2020, attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic and delays around elective procedures. Read more.

Hazel Crest, Ill.-based Advocate South Suburban Hospital opened its Center for Advanced Care, which features cardiac and robotic surgery capabilities.

SEES Group Alabama, an affiliate of SEES Group, leased space in a Homewood, Ala.-based office park and plans to build an eye surgery center.

Stream Capital Partners worked to sell and lease back a medical office building and surgery center in Hartford, Conn.

Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes plans to replace warehouse space that was repurposed for its surgery center, which will be expanded.

University Medical Center New Orleans will open a $14 million outpatient surgery center in August.

Wilmington (N.C.) Eye broke ground on the region's first ophthalmology-focused ASC Aug. 7.

