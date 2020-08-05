11 procedures CMS may add to the ASC payable list in 2021 + a new review process for 2022

CMS proposed adding 11 procedure codes to the ASC payable list, including total hip replacement, according to ASCA.

Here are the 11 codes:

1. 0266T (Implt/rpl crtd sns dev total)

2. 0268T (Implt/rpl crtd sns dev gen)

3. 0404T (Trnscrv uterin fibroid abltj)

4. 21365 (Opn tx complx malar fx)

5. 27130 (Total hip arthroplasty)

6. 27412 (Autochondrocyte implant knee)

7. 57282 (Colpopexy extraperitoneal)

8. 57283 (Colpopexy intraperitoneal)

9. 57425 (Laparoscopy surg colpopexy)

10. C9764 (Revasc intravasc lithotripsy)

11. C9766 (Revasc intra lithotrip-ather)

The agency may also make changes to the way it adds codes to the ASC payable list in the future. It proposed establishing a nomination process that would engage external stakeholders, including professional societies, to recommend procedures for the ASC payable list and then CMS would finalize those procedures on an annual basis beginning with the 2022 proposed rule.

CMS also proposed revising the criteria for the ASC payable list, eliminating five of the general exclusion criteria and adding 270 potential surgery or surgery-like codes to the payable list that weren't on the 2020 inpatient only list.

