AmSurg's ASC presence: A state-by-state breakdown

Major ASC chain AmSurg owns about 4.3 percent of the market, with 256 ASCs nationwide based on a count from 2022. It recently reached a deal to purchase additional ASCs from its affiliate Envision Healthcare in the wake of Envision's bankruptcy filing.

Here are the number of ASCs AmSurg owns in each state based on data sent to Becker's and most recently updated on Dec. 31:

Alabama: 1

Arkansas: 3

Arizona: 12

California: 24

Colorado: 2

Connecticut: 5

Delaware: 3

District of Columbia: 1

Florida: 32

Idaho: 1

Illinois: 3

Indiana: 3

Kansas: 6

Kentucky: 4

Louisiana: 6

Maryland: 16

Massachusetts: 9

Michigan: 3

Minnesota: 3

Mississippi: 2

Missouri: 6

Nevada: 4

New Jersey: 29

New Mexico: 1

North Carolina: 6

Ohio: 10

Oklahoma: 2

Oregon: 5

Pennsylvania: 12

South Carolina: 3

Tennessee: 12

Texas: 20

Utah: 1

Washington: 5

Wyoming: 1