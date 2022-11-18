Amazon to lay off around 10,000 employees and 4 more updates

Here are five Amazon updates since Oct. 31:

Amazon plans to lay off about 10,000 employees in another sign of downsizing for Big Tech companies. The staff reduction would be the largest in the tech giant's history and focus on the devices, retail and human resources departments. Amazon quickly deleted a video posted on their YouTube channel that described Amazon Clinic, a potential new Amazon telehealth service focused on treating common conditions, like acne and allergies. A few days later, Amazon Clinic officially made its debut. Retail giants like CVS, Amazon and Walgreens are knocking down the door of the healthcare and primary care space with multibillion-dollar acquisitions adding healthcare organizations to their offerings. Here's how. Retail giant Amazon is freezing corporate hiring for a "few months" due to the economic environment. The company will continue to hire employees to replace workers who left the company and continue to hire incrementally in some areas. Amazon reported a $3 billion net loss for the year through the nine months ending Sept. 30.