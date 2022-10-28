Amazon's $3B Q3 loss: What ASCs need to know 

Amazon reported a $3 billion net loss for the year through the nine months ending Sept. 30
Here's what ASCs need to know:
- For the third quarter, Amazon reported $2.9 billion net income, down $3.2 billion year over year.
- Amazon reported net sales increased 15 percent for the quarter to $127.1 billion, with North American sales jumping 20 percent year over year to $78.8 billion.
- The loss was reported after Amazon announced plans to acquire virtual and in-person primary care company One Medical for $3.9 billion.
- The plan to acquire primary care provider company One Medical could raise costs for all medical groups, Forbes reported. With the Amazon deal, One Medical will have the financial backing to access the primary care market and compete with the hospitals and health systems that are buying up physician practices.