3 major ASC moves in 3 weeks

Here are three big ASC moves that Becker's has reported on since April 28:

1. Following plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Envision Healthcare reached a restructuring agreement with its stakeholders. Under the agreement, AmSurg and Envision Physician Services will be separately owned by their lenders. AmSurg will buy ASCs held by Envision for $300 million plus a waiver of loans.

2. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare continues to double down on developing outpatient facilities and increasing outpatient procedure migration, according to an April 21 first-quarter earnings call transcribed by Seeking Alpha. The company has a "more significant investment" in its ASC development pipeline, as well as possible acquisitions in the works, CEO Sam Hazen said.

3. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health and Surgery Partners signed a collaboration agreement in which Surgery Partners will take over management of Intermountain's existing ASCs in Utah and Idaho and will develop more ASCs in other select markets.