3 ASC, outpatient closures to know

Here are three ASC and clinic closures to know since Jan. 30:

1. Marble Falls, Texas-based Hill Country Memorial Surgery Center will close March 31.

The closure comes after the November announcement that Hill Country Memorial Hospital was acquired by San Antonio Methodist Hospital. San Antonio Methodist Hospital will assume ownership of the Hill Country Memorial care network at the end of March.

2. Greenville, N.C.-based ECU Health is closing five regional outpatient clinics as part of a cost-cutting strategy to ensure the long-term sustainability of the health system, according to the Roanoke-Chowan News-Herald.

The facilities include a women's clinic in Williamston, a family medicine clinic in Jacksonville, an immediate care clinic in Wilson, and family medicine clinics in Aurora and Snow Hill, N.C.

3. Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent plans to partially or fully end services at 11 clinics across Indiana. Most of the affected locations will close within 90 days and patients will be notified in the coming weeks, according to a statement from St. Louis-based Ascension. The health system said it aims to ensure patients receive continuity of care during the shift.