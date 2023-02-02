2023's healthcare deals to know

Here are four healthcare deals ASC leaders should know that Becker's has reported since Jan. 3:

1. VillageMD, a company majority owned by Walgreens Boots Alliance, acquired Dallas Internal Medicine and Geriatrics Specialists just weeks after finalizing an $8.9 billion acquisition.

2. Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health is transferring 1,400 of its employees to Optum.

3. New Orleans-based LCMC Health finalized its $150 million purchase of three hospitals from HCA Healthcare after securing approval from the Louisiana Department of Justice.

4. Amazon cleared a regulatory hurdle on its path to acquiring One Medical. The Oregon Health Authority approved the proposed acquisition after conducting a regulatory review.