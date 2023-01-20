Walgreens doubles down on primary care: What ASCs need to know

VillageMD, a company majority owned by Walgreens Boots Alliance, acquired Dallas Internal Medicine and Geriatrics Specialists just weeks after finalizing a $8.9 billion acquisition.

Here are five things ASCs need to know regarding recent Walgreens-related moves and related trends:

1. VillageMD, in which Walgreens bought a majority stake in 2021 for $5.2 billion, has been expanding its primary care footprint across the U.S. and now has 680 locations in 26 markets.

2. Value-based care provider VillageMD said Dallas Internal Medicine and Geriatrics Specialists' three physician founders and advanced practice provider will stay on board following the acquisition.

3. VillageMD completed its acquisition of physician practice group Summit Health on Jan. 3 in a transaction worth roughly $8.9 billion. The combination of Summit Health-CityMD and VillageMD created one of the largest independent provider groups in the country.

4. Amazon and CVS also are looking to primary care. In July, Amazon agreed to buy primary care company One Medical for $3.9 billion. The acquisition still faces antitrust challenges, though it did clear a recent hurdle in Oregon.

5. Last year, CVS Health signed a definitive agreement to acquire home health company Signify Health for around $8 billion and has been looking for further footing in the primary care space. Most recently, CVS Health's venture capital arm invested $100 million into Carbon Health, a hybrid healthcare company focused on primary and urgent care.