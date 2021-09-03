$17M medical office building, ASC sold in Florida

Two affiliates of Montecito Medical Real Estate sold a two-story medical office building in Weston, Fla. for $17.2 million, The Real Deal reported Sept. 2.

Weston Outpatient Surgical Center is located on the first floor of the 32,559-square-foot building.

The deal was financed with a $22.3 million loan from BMO Harris Bank. 

Nashville, Tenn.-based Montecito Medical Real Estate also recently acquired a medical office building housing an ophthalmology ASC in San Antonio, Texas.

