$17M medical office building, ASC sold in Florida

Two affiliates of Montecito Medical Real Estate sold a two-story medical office building in Weston, Fla. for $17.2 million, The Real Deal reported Sept. 2.
Weston Outpatient Surgical Center is located on the first floor of the 32,559-square-foot building.
The deal was financed with a $22.3 million loan from BMO Harris Bank.
Nashville, Tenn.-based Montecito Medical Real Estate also recently acquired a medical office building housing an ophthalmology ASC in San Antonio, Texas.