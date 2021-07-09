Texas ASC building sold

Patsy Newitt

Montecito Medical Real Estate acquired a medical office building housing an ophthalmology ASC in San Antonio, Texas, according to a July 8 news release. 

The American Surgery Center is 100 percent occupied by a partnership between an ophthalmologist and Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners.

The ASC offers cataract surgery, corneal transplant, refractive lens exchange and multiple glaucoma procedures, among other services.

Nashville, Tenn.-based Montecito acquired four buildings with ASCs in June. 

