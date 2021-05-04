GPO partnership, new PPE facility & more: 7 supply chain updates

Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International is receiving a supply chain boost after Tenet renewed its partnership with a national group purchasing organization.

Here are seven supply chain updates for ASC leaders:

1. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare renewed its five-year partnership with HealthTrust, a national group purchasing organization, strengthening USPI's supply chain, according to a May 4 release

2. According to U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., the U.S. needs a central manufacturing strategy to avoid future supply shortages. A lack of a federal manufacturing strategy played a key role in the U.S. medical supply chain being unprepared for the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Peters wrote in an April 28 opinion column published in The Hill.

3. New Orleans-based Ochsner Health and Trax Development are building an approximately 1 million-square-foot personal protective equipment facility in Broussard, La., that will bring over 2,200 jobs to the region.

4. Medline is building a $75 million supply facility in St. Peters, Mo., near the St. Louis area, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported April 30.

