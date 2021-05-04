USPI supply chain strengthened with HealthTrust partnership renewal

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare renewed its five-year partnership with HealthTrust, a national group purchasing organization, according to a May 4 release.

HealthTrust will support Tenet's expansion of its ASC platform, United Surgical Partners International, the release said. Tenet will also participate in HealthTrust's joint venture to produce personal protective equipment.

The partnership will help elevate USPI's supply performance and support clinical operations. USPI is the largest ASC platform in the country, with approximately 450 facilities in the U.S.

Tenet also recently closed the $80 million sale of its urgent care platform managed by USPI, transitioning USPI's focus to surgical care.

HealthTrust serves over 1,600 hospitals and health systems and more than 55,000 other locations, including ASCs.

