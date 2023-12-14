Why some physicians are working into their late 60s

While the largest percentage of physicians plan to retire in their mid- to late 60s, around a quarter of practitioners plan on continuing to practice well into their 70s, according to Medscape's 2023 "Physicians Eye Retirement Report," published Dec. 14.

The top reason that physicians cited for intending to continue practicing into their late 60s was the belief they had more to contribute to the medical community.

Here are the top reasons surveyed physicians said they hoped to work into their late 60s and beyond:

1. They have more to contribute as a physician: 63%

2. Medicine is their passion: 35%

3. Medicine is their identity: 31%

4. They don't expect to save enough to retire sooner: 26%

5. Nothing interests them like medicine: 25%

6. Concern for patient well-being: 23%