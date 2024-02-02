Why Kentucky is the worst place for physicians to retire

Kentucky has been named the worst state to retire in for 2024 by personal finance website WalletHub, followed by New Jersey and Mississippi.

WalletHub crowned Kentucky the worst place to retire based on 46 key indicators of retirement-friendliness, from financial factors like tax rates and the cost of living to things like access to quality medical care and fun activities.

Each state was given a score out of 100 based on the key metrics. While Florida, the best state to retire, earned a 62.19, Kentucky earned a 43.30.

Kentucky also ranked 32nd for affordability, 41st for quality of life and 44th for healthcare.