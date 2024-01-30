The 10 worst states for physicians to retire in for 2024

Kentucky has been named the worst state to retire in for 2024 by personal finance website WalletHub.

The site compared all 50 states across three metrics: affordability, quality of life and healthcare. These dimensions were evaluated using 46 relevant metrics, including adjusted cost of living, risk of social isolation and family medicine physicians per capita.

Read more about the methodology here.

The 10 worst states for physicians to retire in:

1. Kentucky

2. New Jersey

3. Mississippi

4. Rhode Island

5. Oklahoma

6. Louisiana

7. New York

8. Washington

9. Arkansas

10. Illinois