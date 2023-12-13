Where Stark law violations occurred in 2023

Here are four Stark law violations Becker's has reported on in 2023 and where they occurred:

Illinois

A cardiac imaging company and its CEO agreed to pay more than $85 million to resolve False Claims Act allegations. Cardiac Imaging, based in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill., and its founder and CEO, Sam Kancherlapalli, were accused of paying referring cardiologists excessive fees to supervise PET scans. The lawsuit alleged this violated the Anti-Kickback Statute and Stark law.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts Eye and Ear in Boston agreed to pay over $5.7 million to settle allegations that it violated the False Claims Act. Seven of the facility's physician compensation plans allegedly violate the Stark law.

Michigan

Saginaw, Mich.-based Covenant HealthCare and two physicians paid $69 million in three civil settlements for allegedly violating the False Claims Act. The healthcare system and physicians allegedly had improper financial relationships with eight physicians and a physician-owned investment group. These contracts were not exempt from any anti-kickback laws or the Stark law, so referrals to Covenant made by these physicians allegedly violated the False Claims Act.

Texas