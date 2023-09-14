ASC operator to pay $8.9M to settle false claims allegations 

Oliver Street Dermatology, a Texas management company that operates dermatology practices, ASCs and pathology laboratories, has agreed to pay $8.9 million to settle self-reported allegations that it violated Stark law.

From January 2013 to July 2018, the company, doing business as U.S. Dermatology Partners, acquired several dermatology practices across the country, according to a Sept. 13 news release from the Justice Department.

In September 2021, the company self-disclosed to the Justice Department that it found evidence suggesting former senior managers agreed to increase the purchase price of 11 practices in exchange for an agreement by the provider to refer services to entities affiliated with U.S. Dermatology Partners following the acquisition.