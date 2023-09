Here are five numbers that offer a snapshot of United Surgical Partners International, a subsidiary of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare:

1. USPI has more than 475 surgical facilities.

2. The company supports more than 11,000 physicians.

3. USPI has a presence in 35 states.

4. The company has more than 50 health system partners.

5. In 2022, USPI performed more than 363,551 outpatient surgery cases.