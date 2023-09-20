USPI, Surgery Partners & more: 5-year growth of the industry's biggest players

Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, AmSurg (Nashville, Tenn.), SCA Health (Deerfield, Ill.), HCA Healthcare (Nashville) and Surgery Partners (Nashville) are leading the ASC market by number of centers in 2023.
Here is a company-by-company breakdown of their growth in the last five years:
1. Number of ASCs:
|
Company
|
No. of centers in 2023
|
255
|
475+
|
219
|
320+
|
261
|
256
|
123
|
153
|
109
|
127
2. Affiliated physicians:
|
Company
|
No. of affiliated physicians in 2018
|
No. of physicians in 2023
|
USPI
|
1,600
|
11,000+
|
SCA Health
|
35,000+
|
AmSurg
|
2,000+
|
HCA Healthcare
|
N/A
|
Surgery Partners
*Editor's note: Data from 2017. Information from 2018 unavailable.
3. Number of surgeries performed:
|
Company
|
No. of outpatient surgery cases in 2018
|
No. of outpatient surgery cases in 2022
|
USPI
|
499,803***
|
363,551***
|
SCA Health
|
N/A**
|
N/A**
|
AmSurg
|
HCA Healthcare
|
Surgery Partners
*Editor's note: Data from 2017. Information from 2018 unavailable.
**Becker's has reached out to SCA Health for these numbers and will update upon receiving.
***Data from fourth quarter of respective years.