USPI, Surgery Partners & more: 5-year growth of the industry's biggest players

Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, AmSurg (Nashville, Tenn.), SCA Health (Deerfield, Ill.), HCA Healthcare (Nashville) and Surgery Partners (Nashville) are leading the ASC market by number of centers in 2023.

Here is a company-by-company breakdown of their growth in the last five years:

1. Number of ASCs:

2. Affiliated physicians:

Company No. of affiliated physicians in 2018 No. of physicians in 2023 USPI 1,600 11,000+ SCA Health 35,000+ 9,200 AmSurg 2,000 2,000+ HCA Healthcare N/A 3,400+ Surgery Partners 4,000 4,600

*Editor's note: Data from 2017. Information from 2018 unavailable.

3. Number of surgeries performed:

Company No. of outpatient surgery cases in 2018 No. of outpatient surgery cases in 2022 USPI 499,803*** 363,551*** SCA Health N/A** N/A** AmSurg 1,715,595* 2,000,000+ HCA Healthcare 971,537 1,023,239 Surgery Partners 520,741 594,232

*Editor's note: Data from 2017. Information from 2018 unavailable.

**Becker's has reached out to SCA Health for these numbers and will update upon receiving.

***Data from fourth quarter of respective years.