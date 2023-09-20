ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

USPI, Surgery Partners & more: 5-year growth of the industry's biggest players

Paige Haeffele  

Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, AmSurg (Nashville, Tenn.), SCA Health (Deerfield, Ill.), HCA Healthcare (Nashville) and Surgery Partners (Nashville) are leading the ASC market by number of centers in 2023. 

Here is a company-by-company breakdown of their growth in the last five years:

1. Number of ASCs:

Company

 No. of ASCs in 2018 

 No. of centers in 2023 

USPI

255

475+

SCA Health

219

320+

AmSurg

261

256

HCA Healthcare

123

153

 Surgery Partners 

109

127

2. Affiliated physicians:

Company

 No. of affiliated physicians  in 2018 

 No. of physicians in 2023 

USPI

1,600

11,000+

SCA Health

35,000+

9,200

AmSurg

2,000

2,000+

HCA Healthcare

N/A

3,400+

 Surgery Partners 

4,000

4,600

*Editor's note: Data from 2017. Information from 2018 unavailable.

3. Number of surgeries performed: 

Company

 No. of outpatient surgery cases in 2018 

 No. of outpatient surgery cases in 2022 

USPI

499,803***

363,551***

SCA Health

N/A**

N/A**

AmSurg

1,715,595*

2,000,000+

HCA Healthcare

971,537

1,023,239

 Surgery Partners 

520,741

594,232

*Editor's note: Data from 2017. Information from 2018 unavailable.

**Becker's has reached out to SCA Health for these numbers and will update upon receiving. 

***Data from fourth quarter of respective years.

