What PAs are paid in all 50 states

The average annual salary for physician assistants in the U.S. is $121,952, according to career website ZipRecruiter.

The site compiles salary data from both employer job postings and third-party data sources.

Here is the average physician assistant salary in all 50 states, in alphabetical order:

Alabama: $100,445

Alaska: $117,332

Arizona: $118,858

Arkansas: $92,689

California: $113,927

Colorado: $106,184

Connecticut: $113,566

Delaware: $106,603

Florida: $100,338

Georgia: $116,840

Hawaii: $119,570

Idaho: $98,008

Illinois: $110,246

Indiana: $118,897

Iowa: $114,699

Kansas: $101,452

Kentucky: $94,242

Louisiana: $99,243

Maine: $126,908

Maryland: $108,186

Massachusetts: $124,204

Michigan: $101,589

Minnesota: $119,026

Mississippi: $105,533

Missouri: $100,964

Montana: $114,031

Nebraska: $98,153

Nevada: $124,054

New Hampshire: $118,062

New Jersey: $123,331

New Mexico: $111,356

New York: $140,983

North Carolina: $93,569

North Dakota: $114,080

Ohio: $110,742

Oklahoma: $102,911

Oregon: $121,062

Pennsylvania: $117,928

Rhode Island: $114,348

South Carolina: $102,481

South Dakota: $114,166

Tennessee: $108,393

Texas: $100,940

Utah: $108,277

Vermont: $127,256

Virginia: $108,320

Washington: $121,838

West Virginia: $101,613

Wisconsin: $122,965

Wyoming: $120,197