What PAs are paid in all 50 states

The average annual salary for physician assistants in the U.S. is $121,952, according to career website ZipRecruiter.
The site compiles salary data from both employer job postings and third-party data sources.
Here is the average physician assistant salary in all 50 states, in alphabetical order:
Alabama: $100,445
Alaska: $117,332
Arizona: $118,858
Arkansas: $92,689
California: $113,927
Colorado: $106,184
Connecticut: $113,566
Delaware: $106,603
Florida: $100,338
Georgia: $116,840
Hawaii: $119,570
Idaho: $98,008
Illinois: $110,246
Indiana: $118,897
Iowa: $114,699
Kansas: $101,452
Kentucky: $94,242
Louisiana: $99,243
Maine: $126,908
Maryland: $108,186
Massachusetts: $124,204
Michigan: $101,589
Minnesota: $119,026
Mississippi: $105,533
Missouri: $100,964
Montana: $114,031
Nebraska: $98,153
Nevada: $124,054
New Hampshire: $118,062
New Jersey: $123,331
New Mexico: $111,356
New York: $140,983
North Carolina: $93,569
North Dakota: $114,080
Ohio: $110,742
Oklahoma: $102,911
Oregon: $121,062
Pennsylvania: $117,928
Rhode Island: $114,348
South Carolina: $102,481
South Dakota: $114,166
Tennessee: $108,393
Texas: $100,940
Utah: $108,277
Vermont: $127,256
Virginia: $108,320
Washington: $121,838
West Virginia: $101,613
Wisconsin: $122,965
Wyoming: $120,197