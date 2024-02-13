ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

What kind of cars do physicians drive? 

Patsy Newitt -  

Seventeen percent of physicians drive Toyotas, according to Medscape's Feb. 13 "Physician Lifestyle and Happiness Report 2024." 

Medscape surveyed 9,226 physicians across 29 different specialties from July 5 to October 9, 2023.

Here are the brands of cars that physicians are driving:

Toyota: 17%

Honda: 13%

BMW: 9%

Ford: 9%

Subaru: 8%

Mercedes-Benz: 8%

Tesla: 8%

Lexus: 7%

Audi: 6%

Chevrolet: 5% 

Jeep: 4% 

Porsche: 3%

Acura: 3%

Hyundai: 3%

Nissan: 3%

Volvo: 3%

Mazda: 3% 

Volkswagen: 3%

GMC: 3%

Kia: 2%

Dodge: 2%

Infiniti: 2%

Cadillac: 2%

Land Rover: 1%

Chrysler: 1%

Lincoln: 1%

Jaguar: 1%

Mini: 1%

Buick: 1%

Other: 3%

None: 2%

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast