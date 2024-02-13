What kind of cars do physicians drive? 

Seventeen percent of physicians drive Toyotas, according to Medscape's Feb. 13 "Physician Lifestyle and Happiness Report 2024."

Medscape surveyed 9,226 physicians across 29 different specialties from July 5 to October 9, 2023.

Here are the brands of cars that physicians are driving:

Toyota: 17%

Honda: 13%

BMW: 9%

Ford: 9%

Subaru: 8%

Mercedes-Benz: 8%

Tesla: 8%

Lexus: 7%

Audi: 6%

Chevrolet: 5%

Jeep: 4%

Porsche: 3%

Acura: 3%

Hyundai: 3%

Nissan: 3%

Volvo: 3%

Mazda: 3%

Volkswagen: 3%

GMC: 3%

Kia: 2%

Dodge: 2%

Infiniti: 2%

Cadillac: 2%

Land Rover: 1%

Chrysler: 1%

Lincoln: 1%

Jaguar: 1%

Mini: 1%

Buick: 1%

Other: 3%

None: 2%