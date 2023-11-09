What J&J's new surgical robot could mean for ASCs

Johnson & Johnson MedTech plans to submit its Ottava robotic surgical system for an investigational device exemption application to the FDA in the second half of 2024 to begin clinical trials.

Ottava will incorporate four robotic arms into a standard-size surgical table, allowing surgical teams to reposition patients without interrupting a procedure, according to a Nov. 7 press release.

When authorized for commercial launch, Ottava will join J&J's portfolio of commercially available robotic systems, including the Monarch platform and the Velys robotic-assisted solution.

While several analysts have praised Ottava's features, it could take five to seven years before the robot earns full market approval, according to an analysis from Leerink Partners.

The Ottava robot is J&J's rival to Intuitive Surgical's da Vinci system, which originally earned FDA clearance in 2000. It will also compete with Medtronic's Hugo device, which is set to launch in 2025.

Given how far from market Ottava is, analysts from J.P. Morgan and Leerink predict that it poses little threat to the da Vinci system.

By the time Ottava hits the market, it will be expensive for ASCs that have already invested in Intuitive's system to make the switch.

However, J.P. analysts predict that Ottava "could compete well against Hugo in new surgical accounts and particularly in the ASC," according to a Nov. 9 report from MedTech Dive.

For ASCs and health systems that do not already have robotic contracts by the time Ottava comes to market, J&J's solution could be an attractive option.

The Ottava robot is a good fit for ASCs as it has a smaller footprint, according to the analysis.