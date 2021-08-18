What 5 of the biggest ASC companies did in the past 60 days

Here are the 10 most notable things some of the major ASC companies have done in the last 60 days:

Surgery Partners:

The company released its second-quarter financial report on Aug. 4, showing a 45 percent revenue increase year over year, hitting $543.3 million. It also showed a second-quarter net loss of $26.9 million. Surgery Partners spent $100 million in capital and has more than twice that in acquisitions under a letter of intent.

On Aug. 6, CEO Eric Evans said the CMS 2022 proposed payment rule, which includes raising the reimbursement rate for surgery centers and revising the definition of device-intensive procedures, will increase aggregate rates for ASCs by about 2.3 percent next year.

Surgery Partners inked a deal on Aug. 10 with Long Island, N.Y.-based Meadowbrook Endoscopy Center, a multispecialty facility featuring four operating rooms and more than 20 physicians. Details of the deal were not disclosed.

United Surgical Partners International:

On July 21, the subsidiary of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare reported revenue gains of 80.4 percent year over year in the second quarter of 2021. Last year's second quarter saw USPI limit surgical case volume because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company owned 317 ASCs and 24 surgical hospitals across 31 states by the end of the second quarter.

USPI more than doubled its physician staff in the second quarter, up 570 to 1,100 total.

Regent Surgical Health:

The Westchester, Ill.-based company announced on June 30 the opening of PrecisionCare Surgery Center, a multispecialty ASC in East Setauket, N.Y. The ASC features four operating rooms and 16 pre- and postoperative beds. It focuses on spine, sports medicine, general orthopedic and joint replacement surgery.

Regent Surgical Health announced on Aug. 6 that Rusty Strange will serve as its new CIO and Melissa Szabad, a partner with Chicago law firm McGuireWoods, will serve as general counsel.

The company announced the opening of its second headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on Aug. 11.

Surgical Care Affiliates:

The Texas Health Surgery Center in Waxahachie opened on June 18. The ASC is a joint venture between Surgical Care Affiliates, Texas Health Resources and the surgeons based at the facility. The 14,500-square-foot center specializes in orthopedics, colon and rectal surgery, gastroenterology, urology, ophthalmology, general surgery and gynecology.

SurgCenter Development:

A new ASC in East Lansing, Mich., opened in July. Kadean Construction Co. built the SurgCenter Development-owned center, named the Grand River Surgery Center.