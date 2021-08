Regent Surgical Health opened its second headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., to support the organization's continued growth.

The new office is an addition to the organization's headquarters in Westchester, Ill. The expansion follows Regent's recent strategic investment from TowerBrook Capital Partners and Ascension Capital, according to an Aug. 11 news release.

Regent currently has 21 partner ASCs and 16 hospital-physician joint venture locations.