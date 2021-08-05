Surgery Partners Q2 revenue up 45%, total joint cases soar 144%: 7 details

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners reported strong revenue growth during the second quarter and continued to strengthen its pipeline of new acquisitions, some set to close in the second half of the year.

Seven details from Surgery Partners' second quarter financial report released Aug. 4:

1. Revenue jumped 45 percent year over year, reaching $543.3 million. Days adjusted same-facility revenue was up 45 percent as well.

2. Net loss hit $26.9 million in the second quarter, which ended June 30.

3. Surgery Partners spent $100 million of capital as of Aug. 4, and has more than $200 million of acquisitions under a letter of intent, according to CFO Tom Cowhey.

4. The company expects 2021 revenue will grow 18 percent to 20 percent over 2020 and new projects will have an adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of at least $325 million.

5. Surgery Partners had 123 surgical facilities in its portfolio on June 30, down from 127 at the end of the second quarter last year. Case volume was up from 82,779 in the second quarter of 2020 to 139,727 in 2021.

6. Same-facility revenue per case was down 14 percent in the second quarter to $3,568.

7. Total joint replacement volume was up 144 percent during the second quarter, and one-third of those cases were on Medicare beneficiaries.