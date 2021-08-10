Surgery Partners inks deal with New York endoscopy center

Surgery Partners has entered a deal with Long Island, N.Y.-based Meadowbrook Endoscopy Center, according to The Bloom Organization, which represented the endoscopy center in the transaction.

The 8,481-square-foot multispecialty Meadowbrook Endoscopy Center features four operating rooms. More than 20 physicians perform more than 10,000 cases annually.

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners plans to execute on over $400 million of transactions in 2021 and added at least 25 percent more physicians to its centers during the first quarter.

"Surgery Partners and their national presence and expertise in GI ASCs will be a great complement to the physicians," said Henry Bloom, founder and president of The Bloom Organization. "We are looking forward to continuing to assist GI physicians in assessing their future prospects and maximizing their economic opportunities."