Wellstar to fund Augusta University health system ASC

Atlanta-based Wellstar Health System and Augusta (Ga.) University Health System have signed a 40-year partnership agreement, in which Wellstar will provide $800 million to the university over 10 years, with part of the funding going toward a new ASC, according to a March 31 report from the Capitol Beat.

More than $200 million of the funding will be allocated to Augusta University Medical Center, a more than 600-bed safety net and teaching hospital, with the remainder going toward the ASC, a new hospital and a medical office building.

The partnership will also expand medical training, research and clinical care in the state. The two systems signed a letter of intent for the partnership in December, which was officially approved by the University System of Georgia Board of Regents on March 31.