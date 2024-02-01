US medical board invalidates some exam scores

The United States Medical Licensing Examination board is invalidating exam results for a group of exam-takers following irregular patterns in exam performance.

The USMLE monitors and analyzes test performance for unusual scoring patterns or other variations.

As part of an investigation, USMLE identified irregular exam performance associated with Nepal.

"Highly irregular patterns can be indicative of prior unauthorized access to secure exam content," the USMLE wrote in a Jan. 31 statement on its website.

Individuals who took the exams in question are being notified by USMLE and will be required to retake the exam.