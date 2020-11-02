Top ASCs in the West recognized by Newsweek
Here are the top three ASCs in Western states named in Newsweek's ranking of "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2021."
Alaska
No ASCs in Alaska were named.
Arizona
- Mayo Clinic-Building Scottsdale
- Arizona Digestive Health-Scottsdale Gelzayd
- Adobe Surgery Center, PC (Tucson
California
- Sutter Health-Surgery Center Palo Alto
- Surgical Care Affiliates-University Ambulatory Surgery Center (San Diego)
- Surgical Care Affiliates-UCSD Center for Surgery of Encinita
Colorado
- Littleton Day Surgery Center
- Health One-Rose Surgical Center (Denver)
- Grand Valley Surgical Center (Grand Junction)
Hawaii
No ASCs in Hawaii were named.
Idaho
No ASCs in Idaho were named.
Montana
No ASCs in Montana were named.
New Mexico
No ASCs in New Mexico were named.
Nevada
No ASCs in Nevada were named.
Oregon
- Surgical Care Affiliates-Northbank Surgical Center (Salem)
- Surgical Care Affiliates-Grants Pass Surgery Center
- Bend Surgery Center
Washington
- Proliance Surgeons-Seattle Surgery Center
- Proliance Surgeons-Eastside Surgery Center (Kirkland)
- Proliance Surgeons-The Retina Surgery Center (Bellevue)
Wyoming
No ASCs in Wyoming were named.
More articles on surgery centers:
80 best ASCs in California: 'Newsweek' ranking
4 best ASCs in Arizona: 'Newsweek' ranking
Top ASCs in the Midwest recognized by 'Newsweek'
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.