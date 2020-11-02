Top ASCs in the West recognized by Newsweek

Here are the top three ASCs in Western states named in Newsweek's ranking of "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2021."

Alaska

No ASCs in Alaska were named.

Arizona

Mayo Clinic-Building Scottsdale Arizona Digestive Health-Scottsdale Gelzayd Adobe Surgery Center, PC (Tucson

California

Sutter Health-Surgery Center Palo Alto Surgical Care Affiliates-University Ambulatory Surgery Center (San Diego) Surgical Care Affiliates-UCSD Center for Surgery of Encinita

Colorado

Littleton Day Surgery Center Health One-Rose Surgical Center (Denver) Grand Valley Surgical Center (Grand Junction)

Hawaii

No ASCs in Hawaii were named.

Idaho

No ASCs in Idaho were named.

Montana

No ASCs in Montana were named.

New Mexico

No ASCs in New Mexico were named.

Nevada

No ASCs in Nevada were named.

Oregon

Surgical Care Affiliates-Northbank Surgical Center (Salem) Surgical Care Affiliates-Grants Pass Surgery Center Bend Surgery Center

Washington

Proliance Surgeons-Seattle Surgery Center Proliance Surgeons-Eastside Surgery Center (Kirkland) Proliance Surgeons-The Retina Surgery Center (Bellevue)

Wyoming

No ASCs in Wyoming were named.

