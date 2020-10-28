Top ASCs in the Midwest recognized by 'Newsweek'

Here are the top three ASCs in Midwest states named in Newsweek's ranking of "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2021:"



Illinois

1. Surgical Care Affiliates-Northwest Surgicare (Arlington Heights)

2. Rush SurgiCenter (Chicago)

3. 25 East Same Day Surgery (Chicago)



Indiana

1. Unity Surgical Center (Lafayette)

2. IU Health-East Washington Surgery Center (Indianapolis)

3. Parkview Health-Inverness Surgery Center (Fort Wayne)



Iowa

No ASCs in Iowa were named.



Kansas

1. KU MedWest Outpatient Surgery Center (Shawnee)

2. AdventHealth-Surgery Shawnee Mission

3. Gastrointestinal Associates-Endoscopic Imaging Center (Overland Park)



Michigan

1. TruVista Surgery Center (Troy)

2. Lakes Surgery Center (West Bloomfield)

3. Novi Surgery Center



Minnesota

1. Surgical Care Affiliates - Maplewood Surgery Center

2. M Health Fairview Clinics and Surgery Center =-Minneapolis

3. Surgical Care Affiliates-St. Cloud Surgical Center



Nebraska

No ASCs in Nebraska were named.



North Dakota

No ASCs in North Dakota were named.



Ohio

1. Cleveland Clinic-Wooster Milltown Specialty and Surgery

2. Cleveland ASC-Cleveland Surgical Suites (Richmond Heights)

3. Chagrin Surgery Center (Beachwood)



South Dakota

No ASCs in South Dakota were named.



Wisconsin

1. The Surgery Center Franklin

2. Froedtert Surgery Center (Milwaukee)

3. Aurora Health Care-North Shore Surgical Center (Glendale)

