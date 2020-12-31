Top ASC articles: COVID-19 relief for execs, compensation stats and more

Here are the most-read articles on Becker's ASC Review from Dec. 28 to Jan. 1.

1. What ASC execs need to know about the COVID-19 relief bill: 6 details

2. How orthopedic surgeon compensation changed over the last decade

3. 512 ASCs with total joint replacements

4. New York hospital expands surgery center capacity

5. USPI headed into 2021: 8 things to know

6. Who is eligible for the next round of PPP funds? 4 details

7. GI in 2021 — What 6 gastroenterologists think is in store for the specialty

8. The 25 top paying states for physicians over the last 5 years

9. 12-hour ambulance delays, patients treated in the gift shop: What the COVID-19 surge looks like in 5 states

10. PE-backed eye platform partners with 3 Florida practices

