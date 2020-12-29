USPI headed in 2021: 8 things to know

Tenet Healthcare's United Surgical Partners International made several moves over the past 12 months to meet the needs of patients during the pandemic, including a key acquisition for future growth.

Eight things to know about USPI headed into 2021:

1. USPI's platform has 310 ambulatory surgical facilities, including 24 surgical hospitals, in 33 states. The company added 1,100 new surgeons through the third quarter of 2020.

2. Tenet sold its urgent care platform to FastMed Urgent Care Dec. 18. USPI operated the urgent care platform, which has 87 centers located primarily in Florida and California.

3. USPI added 45 ASCs that Tenet purchased from SurgCenter Development for $1.1 billion Dec. 10. Tenet assumed $18 million in center-level debt in exchange for 60 percent stake in each center.

4. In November, USPI partnered with real estate development company OGA to develop an outpatient medical building in Murfreesboro, Tenn. The company also partnered with Jacksonville, Fla.-based Borland Groover in the fourth quarter to break ground on a $10 million surgery center.

5. USPI reported a third quarter net operating revenue of $565 million, an 8.2 percent year-over-year increase. In the first three quarters, it generated around $1.4 billion in operating revenues, a 6.7 percent drop, which it largely attributed to the pandemic.

6. In the third quarter, USPI same-facility net operating revenue was up 6.5 percent, although total ambulatory cases dropped 0.3 percent.

7. Newsweek named 30 USPI facilities in the Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2021 list.

8. During the early months of the pandemic, USPI centers followed protocols to care for chronically ill patients who needed essential surgeries, such as patients with heart and vascular disease, bone and joint disabilities and cancer treatment and prevention.

More articles on surgery centers:

Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M

2 Texas health systems suspend surgeries, others don't

Stryker's ASC-focused business: 3 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.