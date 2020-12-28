PE-backed eye platform partners with 3 Florida practices

Sarasota, Fla.-based US Eye partnered with three Florida-based eye practices expanding its reach in the state, the platform announced Dec. 28.

Punta Gorda, Fla.-based Bayside Eye Center, Fort Myers (Fla.) Eye Center and Fort Myers-based Valentine Eye Care all partnered with the platform.

All three practices will be rebranded as Center For Sight practices. Center for Sight was a founding member practice of US Eye.

Center For Sight now has 14 locations in Southwest Florida, and US Eye now operates 27 clinics and three surgery centers in the Southeast U.S.

