New York hospital expands surgery center capacity

Saratoga Springs, N.Y.-based Saratoga Hospital upgraded its central sterile processing department to accomodate growing capacity at its surgery center, according to a Dec. 28 news release.

The $5 million expansion increased the central sterile processing space about 80 percent and added the latest disinfection and sterilization equipment, the release said.

Surgeries at the Wilton-based Saratoga Surgery Center, as well as the hospital have increased each year, the release said. Most of the growth comes from minimally invasive procedures requiring smaller instruments that can be challenging to clean.

