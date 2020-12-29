The 25 top paying states for physicians over the last 5 years

Certain states regularly make Medscape's Physician Compensation Report's top 10. Here are the 25 top-earning states that made multiple appearances from 2016-20.

Note: Medscape surveyed 19,183 respondents in 2016, 19,270 respondents in 2017, 20,329 respondents in 2018, 19,328 respondents in 2019 and 17,461 respondents in 2020 to collect compensation data.

Made list every year:

Indiana: 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020

Made list 3-of-5 years:

Wisconsin: 2016, 2017, 2018

Arkansas: 2016, 2018, 2019

Kentucky: 2018, 2019, 2020

Florida: 2018, 2019, 2020

Oklahoma: 2018, 2019, 2020

Made list 2-of-5 years:

North Dakota: 2016, 2017

New Hampshire: 2016, 2017

Nebraska: 2016, 2017

Alaska: 2016, 2017

Utah: 2017, 2020

Alabama: 2018, 2019

Nevada: 2018, 2019

Connecticut: 2018, 2019

Tennessee: 2019, 2020

Georgia: 2019, 2020

Made list:

Ohio: 2020

Louisiana: 2018

South Dakota: 2017

Iowa: 2017

Minnesota: 2017

Montana: 2016

Mississippi: 2016

West Virginia: 2016

North Carolina: 2020

