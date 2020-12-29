The 25 top paying states for physicians over the last 5 years
Certain states regularly make Medscape's Physician Compensation Report's top 10. Here are the 25 top-earning states that made multiple appearances from 2016-20.
Note: Medscape surveyed 19,183 respondents in 2016, 19,270 respondents in 2017, 20,329 respondents in 2018, 19,328 respondents in 2019 and 17,461 respondents in 2020 to collect compensation data.
Made list every year:
Indiana: 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020
Made list 3-of-5 years:
Wisconsin: 2016, 2017, 2018
Arkansas: 2016, 2018, 2019
Kentucky: 2018, 2019, 2020
Florida: 2018, 2019, 2020
Oklahoma: 2018, 2019, 2020
Made list 2-of-5 years:
North Dakota: 2016, 2017
New Hampshire: 2016, 2017
Nebraska: 2016, 2017
Alaska: 2016, 2017
Utah: 2017, 2020
Alabama: 2018, 2019
Nevada: 2018, 2019
Connecticut: 2018, 2019
Tennessee: 2019, 2020
Georgia: 2019, 2020
Made list:
Ohio: 2020
Louisiana: 2018
South Dakota: 2017
Iowa: 2017
Minnesota: 2017
Montana: 2016
Mississippi: 2016
West Virginia: 2016
North Carolina: 2020
