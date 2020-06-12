Top 10 ASC articles this week — Physician pay cuts, in-demand specialties & more

Here are the most-read stories on Becker's ASC Review the week of June 8-12:

1. 10 best states for physicians to practice | 2020

2. 10 most in-demand medical specialties & average compensation

3. 5 worst states to practice for 2020

4. New York ASC reopens with salary guarantees, liberal sick leave — 3 insights

5. Colorado spine centers to merge, will feature 85+ providers

6. Oregon medical group physicians to see pay cut up to 17%: 5 details

7. 11 facts and statistics on ophthalmology and ophthalmologists | 2020

8. The plan for returning ASCs to business: 15 admins on changes post-pandemic

9. Where the GI PE platforms stand in 2020

10. 4 recent surgery center deals

