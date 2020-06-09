Oregon medical group physicians to see pay cut up to 17%: 5 details

Renton, Wash.-based Providence is making pay cuts across its health system, including physicians and clinicians with Portland, Ore.-based Providence Medical Group, according to The Oregonian.

Five things to know:



1. The health system reported pay cuts and cost reductions for 1,800 Providence employees, including physicians , in addition to previously announced mandatory furloughs or pay reductions for 600 other employees.



2. Providence Medical Group will cut the pay of 600 employees, mostly physicians, according to the report. The employees will see a 10 percent to 17 percent pay cut.



3. Physician assistants, as well as physical and occupational therapists with the medical group, are also subject to the pay cuts.



4. The health system said it anticipates the pay cuts will last through one quarter of this year, and it will restore salaries after three months.



5. Providence said it is making the temporary pay cuts due to losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

