4 recent surgery center deals

Four deals involving surgery centers have transpired since the beginning of May:

Atlanta-based EyeSouth Partners affiliated with Boca Raton, Fla.-based Mitchell Refractive Surgery & Eye Center June 3, its fourth such deal in Florida and 17th affiliation overall.

ASCs Inc., and JH Winokur closed a sale/leaseback transaction involving SurgCenter of Greenbelt (Md.).

An Orange County, Calif.-based pain management group purchased a San Diego medical office building with a surgery center for $6 million. The building was 85 percent vacant at the time of the sale.

IRA Capital acquired a medical office building where Bethlehem, Pa.-based St. Luke's University Health Network operates a surgery center and an outpatient gastroenterology clinic.

