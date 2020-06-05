Where the GI PE platforms stand in 2020

Private equity investment skyrocketed in gastroenterology in 2019, and although it's expected COVID-19 will hamper activity temporarily going forward, here's where each platform stands at the midpoint of 2020:

Gastro Health

Based in Miami, expanded into Alabama, Seattle and Virginia

Backed by Audax Private Equity in March 2016

Most recently acquired Gastroenterology Associates of Osceola in Kissimmee, Fla., Digestive Care in Boca Raton, Fla., and Associates in Gastroenterology in Woodbridge, Va., in January 2020

GI Alliance

Based in Southlake, Texas

Formed when Waud Capital Partners entered into a deal with Southlake-based Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in November 2018

Expanded into Illinois, Louisiana (through pre-acquisition partnership with TDDC), Phoenix, Indianapolis, Arkansas

Most recently acquired Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio in March 2020

United Digestive

Based in Atlanta

Formed when Frazier Healthcare Partners entered into a deal with Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates in December 2018

Has made one post-formation acquisition with Savannah, Ga.-based Center for Digestive & Liver Health in November 2019

US Digestive Health

Based in Pennsylvania

Formed when Amulet Capital Partners entered into a deal with Lancaster, Pa.-based Regional GI, Wyomissing, Pa.-based Digestive Disease Associates and Malvern, Pa.-based Main Line Gastroenterology Associates in May 2019

Made first post-formation acquisition in May 2020 by partnering with Carlisle (Pa.) Digestive Disease Associates

PE Practice Solutions

Based in Jamison, Pa.

Formed when Physicians Endoscopy and Silver Spring, Md.-based Capital Digestive Care formed a strategic partnership to launch a platform in August 2019

Has yet to make an acquisition

Peak Gastroenterology Partners

Based in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Backed by Varsity Healthcare Partners in December 2019

Has yet to make an acquisition

One GI

Based in Memphis, Tenn.

Formed when Webster Equity Partners made a deal with Memphis, Tenn.-based Gastro One in April 2020

Has yet to make an acquisition

View a timeline of PE investment in gastroenterology here.

