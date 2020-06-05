Where the GI PE platforms stand in 2020

Private equity investment skyrocketed in gastroenterology in 2019, and although it's expected COVID-19 will hamper activity temporarily going forward, here's where each platform stands at the midpoint of 2020:

Gastro Health

  • Based in Miami, expanded into Alabama, Seattle and Virginia
  • Backed by Audax Private Equity in March 2016
  • Most recently acquired Gastroenterology Associates of Osceola in Kissimmee, Fla., Digestive Care in Boca Raton, Fla., and Associates in Gastroenterology in Woodbridge, Va., in January 2020

GI Alliance

  • Based in Southlake, Texas
  • Formed when Waud Capital Partners entered into a deal with Southlake-based Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in November 2018
  • Expanded into Illinois, Louisiana (through pre-acquisition partnership with TDDC), Phoenix, Indianapolis, Arkansas
  • Most recently acquired Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio in March 2020

United Digestive

  • Based in Atlanta
  • Formed when Frazier Healthcare Partners entered into a deal with Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates in December 2018
  • Has made one post-formation acquisition with Savannah, Ga.-based Center for Digestive & Liver Health in November 2019

US Digestive Health

  • Based in Pennsylvania
  • Formed when Amulet Capital Partners entered into a deal with Lancaster, Pa.-based Regional GI, Wyomissing, Pa.-based Digestive Disease Associates and Malvern, Pa.-based Main Line Gastroenterology Associates in May 2019
  • Made first post-formation acquisition in May 2020 by partnering with Carlisle (Pa.) Digestive Disease Associates

PE Practice Solutions

  • Based in Jamison, Pa.
  • Formed when Physicians Endoscopy and Silver Spring, Md.-based Capital Digestive Care formed a strategic partnership to launch a platform in August 2019
  • Has yet to make an acquisition

Peak Gastroenterology Partners

  • Based in Colorado Springs, Colo.
  • Backed by Varsity Healthcare Partners in December 2019
  • Has yet to make an acquisition

One GI

  • Based in Memphis, Tenn.
  • Formed when Webster Equity Partners made a deal with Memphis, Tenn.-based Gastro One in April 2020
  • Has yet to make an acquisition

View a timeline of PE investment in gastroenterology here.

