Where the GI PE platforms stand in 2020
Private equity investment skyrocketed in gastroenterology in 2019, and although it's expected COVID-19 will hamper activity temporarily going forward, here's where each platform stands at the midpoint of 2020:
Gastro Health
- Based in Miami, expanded into Alabama, Seattle and Virginia
- Backed by Audax Private Equity in March 2016
- Most recently acquired Gastroenterology Associates of Osceola in Kissimmee, Fla., Digestive Care in Boca Raton, Fla., and Associates in Gastroenterology in Woodbridge, Va., in January 2020
GI Alliance
- Based in Southlake, Texas
- Formed when Waud Capital Partners entered into a deal with Southlake-based Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in November 2018
- Expanded into Illinois, Louisiana (through pre-acquisition partnership with TDDC), Phoenix, Indianapolis, Arkansas
- Most recently acquired Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio in March 2020
United Digestive
- Based in Atlanta
- Formed when Frazier Healthcare Partners entered into a deal with Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates in December 2018
- Has made one post-formation acquisition with Savannah, Ga.-based Center for Digestive & Liver Health in November 2019
US Digestive Health
- Based in Pennsylvania
- Formed when Amulet Capital Partners entered into a deal with Lancaster, Pa.-based Regional GI, Wyomissing, Pa.-based Digestive Disease Associates and Malvern, Pa.-based Main Line Gastroenterology Associates in May 2019
- Made first post-formation acquisition in May 2020 by partnering with Carlisle (Pa.) Digestive Disease Associates
PE Practice Solutions
- Based in Jamison, Pa.
- Formed when Physicians Endoscopy and Silver Spring, Md.-based Capital Digestive Care formed a strategic partnership to launch a platform in August 2019
- Has yet to make an acquisition
Peak Gastroenterology Partners
- Based in Colorado Springs, Colo.
- Backed by Varsity Healthcare Partners in December 2019
- Has yet to make an acquisition
One GI
- Based in Memphis, Tenn.
- Formed when Webster Equity Partners made a deal with Memphis, Tenn.-based Gastro One in April 2020
- Has yet to make an acquisition
View a timeline of PE investment in gastroenterology here.
