New York ASC reopens with salary guarantees, liberal sick leave — 3 insights

New York City-based Gramercy Surgery Center has reopened for elective surgeries with new safety protocols and staff salary guarantees in place, according to CEO Austin Cheng.

What you should know:

1. With funding from the Paycheck Protection Program, "Gramercy has committed to implementing certain salary guarantees" for employees. Administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration, the PPP is a loan designed to help businesses keep workers on payroll. The loan is eligible for forgiveness if all employees are kept on payroll for eight weeks and if it goes toward payroll, rent, mortgage interest or utility expenses.

2. To lower the risk of spreading COVID-19, Gramercy Surgery Center is allowing staff to "liberally use paid sick leave" and has approved remote working arrangements for administrative staff.

3. Staff will be required to wear face masks and gloves throughout Gramercy Surgery Center's facilities in Manhattan and Queens. In all clinical areas, they're required to use N95 masks approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. Additionally, staff will be supplied with masks to wear when they're not at the facility to help them avoid contracting COVID-19.

Click here for more information on Gramercy Surgery Center's reopening measures, including testing mandates and increased sterilization.

