Colorado spine centers to merge, will feature 85+ providers

Fort Collins, Colo.-based ​​Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies and Longmont, Colo.-based Front Range Orthopedics & Spine on June 9 signed a definitive agreement to merge practices, Digital Journal reports.

Six things to know:

1. The groups will merge under the Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies umbrella Oct. 1.

2. Once the transaction is finalized, the group will feature more than 85 providers, including 45 physicians.

3. About 600 staff will be employed at eight clinical locations.

4. The partnership includes full business and clinical integration and aims to improve value-based care initiatives in the region.

5. The merged entity will have three ASCs, three MRI facilities and two recovery center locations.

6. Front Range Orthopedics & Spine will operate as a division of Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies until it completes collateral use and sign changes on its facilities. One year after the merger is completed, the Front Range Orthopedics name will transition into Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies.

