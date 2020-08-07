Top 10 ASC articles this week — CMS floats new rules, HCA names VP & more

Here are the most-read stories on Becker's ASC Review the week of Aug. 3-7:

1. CMS proposes cutting Medicare payments for some specialty surgeries 6%-9%

2. CMS could increase ASC reimbursement by 2.6% — 5 insights

3. 11 procedures CMS may add to the ASC payable list in 2021 + a new review process for 2022

4. HCA Healthcare names new operations VP for 10 ASCs

5. 266 orthopedic procedures CMS may remove from the inpatient-only list in 2021

6. Florida GI group continues hiring spree

7. 14 ASCs opened or announced in July

8. WalletHub's 10 best states for healthcare l 2020

9. CMS proposes making it easier for some physician-owned hospitals to expand: 4 details

10. Five COVID-19 updates for ASC leaders

